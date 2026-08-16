Flower Show at the Library Center September 12, 2026

Springfield garden clubs, The Brentwood Garden Club and The Hillbilly Garden Club, are having a flower show September 12, 2026 at the Library Center on S. Campbell. It is open to the public from 1:00 to 5:00. The morning is spent with judges reviewing and giving out ribbons to different types of floral designs as well as on horticultural specimens. The members of these two clubs are for the most part are not professional florists; and many are nervous competing in this event.

The theme of the show is patriotic to honor our 250th year as a nation.