Fix-It Fair

♻️ Why toss it when you can FIX it?

Come to the 𝐅𝐢𝐱-𝐢𝐭-𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 – 𝐒𝐚𝐭, 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟗 | 𝟏𝟐–𝟒 𝐏𝐌 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (Springfield-Greene County Library District)!

🧰 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 repairs by local volunteers

🪡 Mending clothes, electronics, and more

🗨️ Want to help? Call Angela: 417-888-2020 ext. 128

Together, we’re creating a 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more.