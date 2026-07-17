Examining Your Bluegrass and Volunteer Ancestors: Kentucky and Tennessee Genealogical Research
Examining Your Bluegrass and Volunteer Ancestors: Kentucky and Tennessee Genealogical Research
Separated from Virginia and North Carolina respectively, Kentucky and Tennessee achieved statehood in the late 18th century. Many people moved to these frontier settlements, and many eventually moved on to other states. Academic librarian and genealogist Lori Thornton will discuss genealogical sources—both in person and online—that will provide a better understanding of the region and its inhabitants and perhaps name your ancestors. Attendance Options: In person at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org>programs. Members must login for access.
The Library Center
Free
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Ozarks Genealogical Society
The Library Center
4653 S CampbellSpringfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714