Examining Your Bluegrass and Volunteer Ancestors: Kentucky and Tennessee Genealogical Research

Separated from Virginia and North Carolina respectively, Kentucky and Tennessee achieved statehood in the late 18th century. Many people moved to these frontier settlements, and many eventually moved on to other states. Academic librarian and genealogist Lori Thornton will discuss genealogical sources—both in person and online—that will provide a better understanding of the region and its inhabitants and perhaps name your ancestors. Attendance Options: In person at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org>programs. Members must login for access.