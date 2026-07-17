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Examining Your Bluegrass and Volunteer Ancestors: Kentucky and Tennessee Genealogical Research

Examining Your Bluegrass and Volunteer Ancestors: Kentucky and Tennessee Genealogical Research

Separated from Virginia and North Carolina respectively, Kentucky and Tennessee achieved statehood in the late 18th century. Many people moved to these frontier settlements, and many eventually moved on to other states. Academic librarian and genealogist Lori Thornton will discuss genealogical sources—both in person and online—that will provide a better understanding of the region and its inhabitants and perhaps name your ancestors. Attendance Options: In person at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org>programs. Members must login for access.

The Library Center
Free
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ozarks Genealogical Society
https://ozarksgs.org/
The Library Center
4653 S Campbell
Springfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714
http://www.thelibrary.org