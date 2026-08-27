Essential Arthouse: The Virgin Suicides (1999) at Moxie Cinema

"A haunting tale and a stunning directoral debut from Sofia Coppola." (Empire Magazine) THE VIRGIN SUICIDES (1999) screens Wednesday, September 16 @ 7pm - part of the Essential Arthouse series at Moxie Cinema.

With this debut feature, Sofia Coppola announced her singular vision, exploring the aesthetics of femininity while illuminating the interior lives of young women. An adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’s highly acclaimed first novel, The Virgin Suicides conjures the ineffable melancholy of teenage longing and ennui in its story of the suicides of the five Lisbon sisters, stifled by the rules of their overprotective religious parents—as told through the collective memory of a group of men who were boys at the time and still yearn to understand what happened. Evoking its 1970s suburban setting through ethereal cinematography by Ed Lachman and an atmospheric score by Air, and featuring a magnetic performance by Kirsten Dunst, the film secured a place for its director in the landscape of American independent cinema and has become a coming-of-age touchstone. (R, 97 min.)