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Essential Arthouse: The Darjeeling Limited (2007) at Moxie Cinema

Essential Arthouse: The Darjeeling Limited (2007) at Moxie Cinema

"Featuring a sensational cast including Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, and Anjelica Huston, THE DARJEELING LIMITED is a dazzling and hilarious film that takes Wes Anderson to deeper places than ever before." (Criterion) THE DARJEELING LIMITED (2007) screens Wednesday, August 19 @ 7pm as part of the Essential Arthouse series at Moxie Cinema. Tickets on sale now.

In The Darjeeling Limited, three American brothers who have not spoken to each other in a year set off on a train voyage across India with a plan to "find themselves, bond with each other, and become brothers again"; unfortunately, their spiritual quest quickly turns into a chaotic bender, and they end up stranded alone in the middle of the desert with eleven suitcases, a printer, and a laminating machine -- at which point a new, unplanned journey suddenly begins. (R, 92 min.)

Moxie Cinema
Tickets are $11/Adults, $9/Seniors &amp; Students and Free for Moxie Members
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)
Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com
moxiecinema.com