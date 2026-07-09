Essential Arthouse: City of God (2002) at Moxie Cinema

CITY OF GOD screens Wednesday, July 15 @ 7pm - part of the Essential Arthouse series at Moxie Cinema. Tickets on sale now.

"One of those rare moviegoing experiences that simply flattens you with greatness from the word go." (Orlando Weekly)

"Meirelles' astonishing film is the Brazilian Goodfellas, an exhilarating, shocking, breathtakingly brilliant, hyper-kinetic roller-coaster ride." (View London)

"Emotionally gripping from start to finish, the movie presents an electrifying and unforgettable look at life in a place that God has all but forgotten." (Dallas Observer)

Welcome to the world's most notorious slum: Rio de Janeiro's 'City of God.' A place where combat photographers fear to tread, where Police rarely go, and residents are lucky if they live to the age of 20. This is the true story of a young man who grew up on these streets and whose ambition as a photographer is our window in and ultimately may be his only way out. (R, 130 min.)