"Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room" (2005) at Moxie Cinema

"Delivers a polished and well-researched look at America 's largest corporate bankruptcy with a laser-sharp focus on the personalities, practices, and fates of the top executives behind the Enron meltdown." (Premiere)

ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005) screens Tuesday, August 11 @ 7pm as part of the Whistleblower Series 2026 at Moxie Cinema. From small workplaces to global headlines, this FREE Whistleblower series honors the courage and commitment of those risking everything for truth and justice.

Alex Gibney examines the rise and fall of an infamous corporate juggernaut. Based on the book by Fortune Magazine reporters Bethany McLean and Peter Elkind, the film explores the lengths to which the company went in order to appear incredibly profitable, and reveals how Lay, Skilling, and other execs managed to keep their riches, while thousands of lower-level employees saw their loyalty repaid with the loss of their jobs and their retirement funds. (R, 110 min.)

