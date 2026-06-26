Dog Days of Summer

Howl on over for a celebration of our furry friends at Farmers Market of the Ozarks on July 18th at Farmers Park from 8am to 1pm for a day full of tail-wagging fun. Dress up your pet and have them participate in the PET PARADE at 10am and Noon. They'll have free pup cups for ALL pet participants, plus a chance for more prizes! It's going to be a paw-some time!