Dark Waters (2019) Whistleblower Series @ Moxie Cinema - Free Screening

"Mark Ruffalo, a great actor of seemingly limitless range, brings a growing sense of moral outrage to this gripping Todd Haynes docudrama about a corporate lawyer who risks it all to take on the chemical companies he's been hired to defend." (Rolling Stone)

DARK WATERS (2019) screens FREE Tuesday, September 8 @ 7pm - part of the Whistleblowers Series at Moxie Cinema. From small workplaces to global headlines, this FREE Whistleblower series honors the courage and commitment of those risking everything for truth and justice.

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything—his future, his family, and his own life—to expose the truth. Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman also star in this gripping thriller. (PG-13, 127 min.)