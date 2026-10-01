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Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show

Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show

Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents Cryptids 'n Creatures - Burlesk & Cabaret Show! Feast your eyes upon our creatures of the night and cryptids crawling from your nightmares (and fantasies) to tease, titillate, and terrify!

THE CRYPTIDS 'N CREATURES:
Miss Fancy
Lassy Heaux
Deadly Miss Blue
Connie Chung
Daphne Dazzle
Miss Honey

SPECIAL GUESTS:
Luxx Frankenstein (Joplin, MO)
Carmen Rey (Hot Springs, AR)
Count Rosé (Little Rock, AR)

STAGE GHOULS:
Valerie Vivacious
Kiki Butterworth
*********************

In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Prizes include one-of-a-kind art from your featured performers and some SERIOUSLY incredible prize packages.

(Of course, there will be a costume contest and costumes are highly encouraged, even if you don't plan to compete 🎃)

This is a 21+ event.

Biggs Downtown
$20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Miss Fancy's House of Follies
kayciesurrell@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580471079407
Biggs Downtown
312 S. Avenue
Springfield, Missouri 65804