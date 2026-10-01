Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents Cryptids 'n Creatures - Burlesk & Cabaret Show! Feast your eyes upon our creatures of the night and cryptids crawling from your nightmares (and fantasies) to tease, titillate, and terrify!

THE CRYPTIDS 'N CREATURES:

Miss Fancy

Lassy Heaux

Deadly Miss Blue

Connie Chung

Daphne Dazzle

Miss Honey

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Luxx Frankenstein (Joplin, MO)

Carmen Rey (Hot Springs, AR)

Count Rosé (Little Rock, AR)

STAGE GHOULS:

Valerie Vivacious

Kiki Butterworth

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In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Prizes include one-of-a-kind art from your featured performers and some SERIOUSLY incredible prize packages.

(Of course, there will be a costume contest and costumes are highly encouraged, even if you don't plan to compete 🎃)

This is a 21+ event.