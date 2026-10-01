Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show
Cryptids 'n Creatures: Burlesk & Cabaret Show
Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents Cryptids 'n Creatures - Burlesk & Cabaret Show! Feast your eyes upon our creatures of the night and cryptids crawling from your nightmares (and fantasies) to tease, titillate, and terrify!
THE CRYPTIDS 'N CREATURES:
Miss Fancy
Lassy Heaux
Deadly Miss Blue
Connie Chung
Daphne Dazzle
Miss Honey
SPECIAL GUESTS:
Luxx Frankenstein (Joplin, MO)
Carmen Rey (Hot Springs, AR)
Count Rosé (Little Rock, AR)
STAGE GHOULS:
Valerie Vivacious
Kiki Butterworth
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In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Prizes include one-of-a-kind art from your featured performers and some SERIOUSLY incredible prize packages.
(Of course, there will be a costume contest and costumes are highly encouraged, even if you don't plan to compete 🎃)
This is a 21+ event.