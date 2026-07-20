Cinema Sundays: Jumanji
Cinema Sundays: Jumanji
The Historic Gillioz Theatre, in partnership with Celebrate Springfield, Present:
Jumanji
Sunday, August 2nd, 2026
Doors: 1:00PM
Show: 2:00PM
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This is a FREE showing of the film Jumanji with a FREE non-alcoholic beverage and popcorn!
A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While exploring an old mansion, the youngsters find a curious, jungle-themed game called Jumanji in the attic. When they start playing, they free Alan Parrish (Robin Williams), who's been stuck in the game's inner world for decades. If they win Jumanji, the kids can free Alan for good -- but that means braving giant bugs, ill-mannered monkeys and even stampeding rhinos!
Historic Gillioz Theatre
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gillioz Theatre
4178639491
Info@gillioz.org
Historic Gillioz Theatre
325 Park Central EastSpringfield, Missouri 65806
417-863-9491
info@gillioz.org