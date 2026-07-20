Cinema Sundays: Jumanji

The Historic Gillioz Theatre, in partnership with Celebrate Springfield, Present:

Jumanji

Sunday, August 2nd, 2026

Doors: 1:00PM

Show: 2:00PM

__________________________

This is a FREE showing of the film Jumanji with a FREE non-alcoholic beverage and popcorn!

A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While exploring an old mansion, the youngsters find a curious, jungle-themed game called Jumanji in the attic. When they start playing, they free Alan Parrish (Robin Williams), who's been stuck in the game's inner world for decades. If they win Jumanji, the kids can free Alan for good -- but that means braving giant bugs, ill-mannered monkeys and even stampeding rhinos!