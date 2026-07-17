Chasing Uncle William Through the Wilds of Cyberspace

Our ancestors should be more alive to us than names and dates on a chart. Follow along with Annette Lyttle, Certified Genealogist, as she tells the tale of the amazing life of William Crout, Civil War veteran, hotel owner, rancher, and local character, and learn how it’s possible to reconstruct life stories in surprising detail with resources available online. Along the way, we’ll talk about some sound research methods. Attendance Options: In person at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org>programs. Members must login for access.