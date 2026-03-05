The 5th Annual Celebrate Springfield Event returns on Sunday, October 4th at Hammons Field! Join friends, neighbors, and visitors for a FREE, community-wide celebration honoring everything we love about Springfield.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, interactive activities for all ages, local food trucks, and fun surprises throughout the day. It’s the perfect chance to connect with the community, enjoy great entertainment, and experience some of the best things our city has to offer.

Learn more about the event:

https://celebratesgf.com/events/2026celebration/

Get Connected!

Follow Celebrate Springfield for year-round local tips, deals, and events:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celebratesgf/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/celebrate_sgf

You can also visit https://celebratesgf.com/ to discover more fun things happening around Springfield all year long. 🎉