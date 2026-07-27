Families are invited to celebrate the final days of summer at the Built for Kids: Big Summer Splash!, a free community event presented by the Springfield Little Theatre Education Department and Children's Mercy with Mercy on Tuesday, August 18, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at The Judy (The Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts for Springfield Little Theatre), 237 South Florence Avenue in Springfield.



Designed for children and families of all ages, the Built for Kids: Big Summer Splash! promises a playful afternoon packed with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Guests can enjoy water games, a foam play area, a duck pond, bounce house, yard games, chalk drawing, prizes, photo opportunities, live performances, character appearances, raffles, and more.



"We look forward to creating a joyful opportunity for kids to be kids and for families to share a memorable experience together," said Lorianne Dunn, Education Director for Springfield Little Theatre. "As we celebrate the end of summer, families can also discover the many classes, workshops, camps, and performance opportunities available through Springfield Little Theatre's education programs for the upcoming school year."

In addition to the festivities, families will have the opportunity to meet representatives from Springfield Little Theatre's education staff and learn more about upcoming classes, workshops, camps, and performance opportunities for young people. Attendees can also take advantage of exclusive day-of-event discounts on SLT birthday parties and Education Series enrollment, as well as shop a community garage sale benefiting Springfield Little Theatre student experiences.



Admission is free. Food and refreshments, including hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones, and other concessions, will be available for purchase.



The Built for Kids: Big Summer Splash! is made possible through the partnership of Springfield Little Theatre and Children's Mercy with Mercy, organizations committed to enriching the lives of children and families throughout the Ozarks.



ABOUT SPRINGFIELD LITTLE THEATRE:

Springfield Little Theatre is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to providing quality theatrical experiences and robust education opportunities. Established in 1934, the theatre has a rich history of producing outstanding productions and nurturing local talent. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for the arts and the community it serves, Springfield Little Theatre continues to enrich the cultural landscape of the Ozarks.



For more information, visit springfieldlittletheatre.org.



For interviews, please contact Alex Scranton, Director of Communications & Operations, at 417-869-3869 x130 or alexs@springfieldlittletheatre.org.



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Springfield Little Theatre is a non-profit volunteer-driven organization, energized by the highest artistic ideals, that strives to entertain, educate, and involve the community in live theatrical productions and in the preservation of the historic Landers Theatre (1909) and McDaniel School (1908).



LINKS:

springfieldlittletheatre.org/educationfacebook.com/slteducation