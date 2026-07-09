"Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin at Moxie Cinema

"Brother Outsider offers a fascinating look at the life of this illustrious, woefully under-discussed figure." (them) Presented by NAACP Springfield & PFLAG Springfield/SWMO, BROTHER OUTSIDER: THE LIFE OF BAYARD RUSTIN (2003) screens Sunday, July 12th at 6pm @ Moxie Cinema. This screening is Free and open to the public. Free Popcorn will be provided to attendees, courtesy of event hosts. Reserve your ticket today at moxiecinema.com

Discover the story of Bayard Rustin: civil rights strategist, architect of the March on Washington, mentor to MLK Jr., and a pioneering LGBTQ+ activist whose impact changed history. Brother Outsider shines a light on the legacy of a leader too often overlooked. Brother Outsider: the Life of Bayard Rustin combines rare archival footage — some of it never before broadcast in the U.S. — with provocative interviews to illuminate the life and work of a forgotten prophet of social change. Update: On August 8, 2013, President Barack Obama named Bayard Rustin a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (NR, 83 min.)