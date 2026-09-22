Branson Community Electronics Recycling Event

Branson residents will have an opportunity to responsibly recycle unwanted electronics on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the City Hall rear parking lot, 345 E. 2nd Street, Branson, MO 65616.

Tech Remove, LLC is coordinating with the City of Branson to provide the community electronics collection at no cost to the City, giving residents an additional recycling option immediately following Branson’s annual Fall Cleanup.

Branson’s Fall Cleanup is scheduled for September 21–25. Electronics are prohibited from the City’s curbside collection. Residents are encouraged to save those items during cleanup week and bring them to the electronics recycling event on Saturday instead.

“We saw a natural opportunity to build on what Branson is already doing through Fall Cleanup,” said Kaloeb Salter, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Remove, LLC. “The City takes care of cleanup throughout the week, but electronics cannot go into the curbside collection. Our goal is to come in Saturday and give residents a convenient place to bring those electronics instead.”

Tech Remove will provide the truck, collection equipment, staffing, transportation and recycling logistics for the event.

Have an Old Desktop, Laptop, Tablet or Smartphone?

Bring It!

Residents are especially encouraged to look through homes, offices, closets and drawers for unused:

● Desktop computers

● Laptop computers

● Tablets

● Smartphones and other cell phones

These devices are frequently stored for years after they are no longer being used. The September 26 collection provides an opportunity to responsibly recycle them while recovering reusable materials and helping keep electronic waste out of the local waste stream.

Tech Remove will also collect a wide variety of household and office electronics, including monitors; gaming devices and consoles; hard drives and other data-bearing devices; keyboards and computer accessories; audio equipment and speakers; servers, modems and routers; cameras and photography equipment; printers and copiers; power tools; cables, power cords and power supplies; small appliances; and other qualifying electronics with a cord or battery.

Data-bearing electronics collected by Tech Remove will be processed through secure recycling procedures designed to help protect participant privacy while recovering reusable materials.

Display Device Fees

Most qualifying electronics can be dropped off without charge. The following fees apply to certain display devices:

● CRT monitors — $5

● LCD, LED and plasma televisions — $20

● Tube/CRT televisions — $30

● Projection televisions — $30

Designed to Complement Branson’s Fall Cleanup

The September 26 electronics collection immediately follows the City of Branson’s September 21–25 Fall Cleanup.

Residents should continue to follow the City’s instructions for eligible curbside materials during Fall Cleanup week. Electronics should not be placed curbside. Instead, residents can save unwanted electronics and bring them to the City Hall rear parking lot on Saturday.

September 21–25 — City of Branson Fall Cleanup

Eligible materials are collected through the City’s established curbside cleanup program.

September 26 — Branson Community Electronics Recycling Event

Electronics prohibited from curbside Fall Cleanup can be brought to Tech Remove for

responsible recycling.