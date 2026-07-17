Boots, Badges, & Bandages: Community Challenge Blood Drive

Heroes across Willard are coming together for a cause that saves lives. Local first responders are teaming up with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) for the seventh annual Willard Boots, Badges and Bandages Community Challenge Blood Drive, taking place Thursday, July 23. Donors will receive a limited-edition Boots, Badges and Bandages T-shirt and a chance to enter to win a $10,000 dream vacation giveaway to the destination of their choice.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, July 23 at the Willard Recreation Center, 233 N. State Highway Z. Drive hours are from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The annual Boots, Badges and Bandages Blood Drive brings the Willard community together to support local patients while honoring the firefighters, police officers, and EMS professionals who serve and protect the community every day. Donors can give on behalf of Team Fire, Team Police, or Team EMS as the agencies compete for bragging rights and a traveling trophy awarded to the team earning the most community support.

Area leaders continue to rally behind this lifesaving event, joining Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in encouraging the community to donate blood and help ensure local patients have the blood they need.

"The Willard Fire Protection District is proud to support the Boots, Badges and Bandages Blood Drive once again," said Willard Fire Chief Kevin Samsel. "Every year, we are inspired by the generosity of our community as neighbors step up to help save lives. As firefighters and first responders, we see how critical blood donations are during emergencies. A single donation can make a life-changing difference for someone in need, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to join us and donate July 23."

Willard Police Chief Thomas McClain echoed that message. "The Willard Police Department is honored to partner with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for the seventh annual Boots, Badges and Bandages Blood Drive," stated McClain. "Summer is one of the most challenging times of the year for maintaining an adequate blood supply, even as the need for blood remains constant. Whether you are supporting Team Fire, Team Police, Team EMS, or simply Team Willard, your blood donation is an investment in the health and safety of our community. Together, we can help ensure lifesaving blood is available when it's needed most."

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 417-227-5006 or by visiting www.cbco.org/bootsandbadges/.

Photo identification required. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.