Bissett Bash Hosted by Eden Village

Join us for a fun, family friendly afternoon at Eden Village in our beloved Bissett Neighborhood! The Bissett Bash is a free community event filled with food, live music, and activities for all ages.

Enjoy a bounce house, yard games, face painting, and more while connecting with neighbors and experiencing the heart of Eden Village.

Location: 3155 W. Brower St., Springfield, MO

Date: May 9

Time: 12:00 to 2:00 PM

This is a free event, so bring your friends and family and don’t forget to bring a chair!

Come out, have fun, and be part of a community where everyone belongs.