Bissett Bash
Bissett Bash
Bissett Bash Hosted by Eden Village
Join us for a fun, family friendly afternoon at Eden Village in our beloved Bissett Neighborhood! The Bissett Bash is a free community event filled with food, live music, and activities for all ages.
Enjoy a bounce house, yard games, face painting, and more while connecting with neighbors and experiencing the heart of Eden Village.
Location: 3155 W. Brower St., Springfield, MO
Date: May 9
Time: 12:00 to 2:00 PM
This is a free event, so bring your friends and family and don’t forget to bring a chair!
Come out, have fun, and be part of a community where everyone belongs.
Eden Village 2
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Eden Village
(417) 894-3972
Artist Group Info
edenvillageinfo@gmail.com
Eden Village 2
3155 W Brower StSpringfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 894-3972
edenvillageinfo@gmail.com