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Bissett Bash

Bissett Bash

Bissett Bash Hosted by Eden Village

Join us for a fun, family friendly afternoon at Eden Village in our beloved Bissett Neighborhood! The Bissett Bash is a free community event filled with food, live music, and activities for all ages.

Enjoy a bounce house, yard games, face painting, and more while connecting with neighbors and experiencing the heart of Eden Village.

Location: 3155 W. Brower St., Springfield, MO
Date: May 9
Time: 12:00 to 2:00 PM

This is a free event, so bring your friends and family and don’t forget to bring a chair!

Come out, have fun, and be part of a community where everyone belongs.

Eden Village 2
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Eden Village
(417) 894-3972
www.edenvillagespringfield.org

Artist Group Info

edenvillageinfo@gmail.com
Eden Village 2
3155 W Brower St
Springfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 894-3972
edenvillageinfo@gmail.com
https://edenvillagespringfield.org/