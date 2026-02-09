Big Screen Classics: Steel Magnolias (1989)

Six divas of the silver screen - Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts - come together as bosom buddies in this hilarious and heartwarming story of life, love and loss in a small Louisiana parish.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS (1989) screens Wednesday, September 2 at 7pm - part of the Big Screen Classics series at Moxie Cinema. The Big Screen Classics series is sponsored by Hotel Vandivort.

A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold. (PG, 117 min.)