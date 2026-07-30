This is a showing of Batman (1966).

KAPOW! Holy Feature Film Batman - one based on the tongue-in-cheek, campy 1960's television series. The Caped Crusaders battle everything from sharks to a gallery of crooks that include Catwoman, the Joker, the Penguin, and the Riddler on the big screen. Can our heroes prevent these villains from taking over the world? With their Bat-arsenal and a Wham! Pow! Zip!...our heroes could win the day!

All tickets are general admission. Call our box office at 417-863-9491 with any questions.

Don't forget about our costume contest! Come dressed in your favorite Batman-inspired costume for a chance to win a prize! Need outfit inspiration? Check out our Batman 1966 Pinterest board: https://pin.it/1sBSkyLCn

