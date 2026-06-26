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Barry County Public Information Meeting

Barry County Public Information Meeting

The Barry County Democratic Committee will host a community public information meeting on Monday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cassville Public Library.
Special guest Joyce Ennis, Barry County Clerk, will speak about the August elections and provide information on election procedures and important dates. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussion about the electoral process.
The meeting is open to the public, and all interested citizens are encouraged to attend.
Join us, learn more about local elections, and bring a friend!

Event Details:
● Date: Monday, July 14
● Time: 6:00 p.m.
● Location: Cassville Public Library, Cassville, Missouri
● Guest Speaker: Joyce Ennis, Barry County Clerk

For additional information, phone 660-631-2929

Cassville Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Barry County Democrats
6606312929
rmonnig@att.net
Cassville Branch Library
301 W 17th St
Cassville, Missouri 65625
417-847-2121
https://www.blrlibrary.com/