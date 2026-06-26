Barry County Public Information Meeting

The Barry County Democratic Committee will host a community public information meeting on Monday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cassville Public Library.

Special guest Joyce Ennis, Barry County Clerk, will speak about the August elections and provide information on election procedures and important dates. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussion about the electoral process.

The meeting is open to the public, and all interested citizens are encouraged to attend.

Join us, learn more about local elections, and bring a friend!

Event Details:

● Date: Monday, July 14

● Time: 6:00 p.m.

● Location: Cassville Public Library, Cassville, Missouri

● Guest Speaker: Joyce Ennis, Barry County Clerk

For additional information, phone 660-631-2929