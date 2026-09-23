The Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park will host its annual Autumn Native Plant Sale on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held in partnership with Ozark Soul Native Plants and the Friends of the Garden, the public event will take place just east of the Botanical Center (2400 S. Scenic Ave.) in front of the Redbud Garden.

Attendees can browse a diverse selection of regional native perennials, vines, shrubs, and trees uniquely adapted to thrive in Southwest Missouri’s dynamic climate. Autumn is considered the optimal time for planting these native species to encourage strong root development before winter. Special guest Pollen to Petal will also be on-site to offer professional ecological landscaping and gardening advice.

Highlighting the vital role everyday landowners play in environmental stewardship, Dr. Doug Tallamy, award-winning author and co-founder of Homegrown National Park, emphasizes that home gardens are key to conservation. "Because life is fueled by the energy captured from the sun by plants, it will be the plants that we use in our gardens that determine what nature will be like 10, 20, and 50 years from now," notes Tallamy. "Landscaping will become synonymous with ecological restoration”.

"The Springfield-Greene County Park Board strives to provide the very best in parks and recreation facilities, programs, events, and services to our community," said the Park Board in a statement. "In doing so, we aim to make a positive impact on the overall quality of life, health, environmental, social, and economic aspects for our resident families and visitors alike."

Why Choose Native Plants?



Ecosystem Foundation: Native flora serves as the essential building blocks for the local food web, offering critical food and shelter for songbirds, pollinators, and regional wildlife.

Climate Resilience: Having evolved in the region prior to European settlement, these plants naturally adapt to local climate shifts and require less intense maintenance once established.

Environmental Impact: Replacing conventional lawns with native species helps combat habitat loss and turns residential yards into vibrant conservation corridors.

Pre-Order InformationGardeners are strongly encouraged to pre-order online to guarantee their species selection. Ozark Soul Native Plants (https://preorder.ozarksoul.com/) is accepting advance orders through Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.



Online Orders: Submit requests via the Ozark Soul Pre-Order Form.

Inventory List: View what is currently available on the Ozark Soul Availability Page.

For additional event updates and details, visit the official Springfield Botanical Gardens (https://parkboard.org/274/Springfield-Botanical-Gardens) or Facebook Event (https://www.facebook.com/events/3124015911138183).