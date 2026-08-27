Author Talk with Patty Prewitt

Bookmarx will host Patty Prewitt in The Footnote on September 19 at 7:30 pm as she shares her journey, reads excerpts from her work, and signs copies of her books. This is a free event but seating is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

“Patty Prewitt went to prison in 1986 for a murder she did not commit. She and her supporters fought for justice every day of her incarceration. Governor Parson freed her on December 20, 2024. She hit the ground running. Her first memoir, Trying to Catch Lightning in a Jar, chronicling the first 20 years of her incarceration, was published just months later. In December, she completed her bachelor’s at Washington University St. Louis, and this spring she published her second memoir, Catching Lightning, about the second half of her imprisonment and release. She has also published a children’s book, A Little Person Like You Whose Mommy Goes to Prison. Patty is currently working on two poetry books and a Spanish translation of her children’s book.”