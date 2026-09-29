Author Anne Bogel coming to Springfield

The Rosie Book Club will host "An Evening with Anne Bogel" on October 21 from 5:30-7:30 pm at The Library Center’s Hatch Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public, made possible through the generous support of Women Connect4Good, Inc.

Anne Bogel is an author, the creator of the popular lifestyle blog for book lovers Modern Mrs Darcy, and the host of the What Should I Read Next? podcast. Her books include Reading People, I'd Rather Be Reading, and Don’t Overthink It. Through her writing and podcast, Bogel has built a devoted community of readers around the joy of finding the right book at the right time.

The evening will open with dedicated time for networking and connection, followed by a moderated Q&A discussion with Bogel.

"Rosie Book Club has brought together a vibrant and growing community of readers over the last few years, and now we're so excited to welcome an author whose work has helped so many people discover books they'll love. Anne Bogel has a remarkable ability to remind us that books can change the way we think, grow, and connect with one another, which happens time after time in our Rosie Book Club discussions," said Katy Pattison, Manager of the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library and Rosie Book Club Chair.

A Partnership Powered by Community Support

"An Evening with Anne Bogel" is presented by Rosie, a program of Leadership Springfield, in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Library District. The event is offered at no cost to attendees thanks to a generous gift from Dr. Nancy O’Reilly and Women Connect4Good, Inc., made through The Library Foundation to expand the reach and impact of the Rosie Book Club. The funding supports an annual author visit along with enhancements that make the book club more accessible, including providing complimentary copies of books to encourage regular participation.

About the Rosie Book Club

The Rosie Book Club meets every other month throughout the year to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles by women, with gatherings held primarily at women-owned businesses in the Springfield area. Open to everyone at no cost, the book club reflects Rosie’s commitment to inclusivity, mentorship, and practical support, creating space for connection, conversation, and personal growth.