August: Osage County
August: Osage County
Friday, Oct. 16th
Saturday, Oct. 17th
7pm
A tragicomedy by playwright Tracy Letts, August: Osage County explores a large, dysfunctional Oklahoma family that is forced to reunite after their patriarch goes missing. As the story unfolds, family secrets unwind, lies are revealed, and relationships are created and destroyed. At turns hilarious and horrifying, the show won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for drama as well as 5 Tony awards, and many other accolades for its run on Broadway.
August: Osage County is rated “R” and is not suitable for children.
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is presented in agreement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists play service.
Branson Community Center
Free
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Prism Theatricals
417-825-1445
info@prismtheatricals.org
Branson Community Center
201 Compton DriveBranson, Missouri 65616