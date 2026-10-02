Friday, Oct. 16th

Saturday, Oct. 17th

7pm

A tragicomedy by playwright Tracy Letts, August: Osage County explores a large, dysfunctional Oklahoma family that is forced to reunite after their patriarch goes missing. As the story unfolds, family secrets unwind, lies are revealed, and relationships are created and destroyed. At turns hilarious and horrifying, the show won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for drama as well as 5 Tony awards, and many other accolades for its run on Broadway.

August: Osage County is rated “R” and is not suitable for children.

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is presented in agreement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists play service.

