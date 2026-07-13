Art House Theater Day: Network (1976) at Moxie Cinema

July 30th is Art House Theater Day! The Moxie will be celebrating with a 50th anniversary new 4K restoration screening of Sidney Lumet's scathing satire NETWORK (1976)

When veteran anchorman Howard Beale is forced to retire his 25-year post because of his age, he announces to viewers that he will kill himself during his farewell broadcast. Network executives rethink their decision when his fanatical tirade results in a spike in ratings.