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America Votes: Unpacking the Midterm Election Results

America Votes: Unpacking the Midterm Election Results

Two prominent experts on American politics, Matthew Continetti of the American Enterprise Institute and Bernard Fraga of Emory University, will analyze the midterm elections results and their implications for American democracy in a talk show format. There will be a Q&A period. The event is open to the public.

Missouri State University Glass Hall
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

MSU Department of Political Science and Philosophy
https://www.missouristate.edu/PSP/default.htm
Missouri State University Glass Hall
851 S John Q Hammons Pkwy
Springfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-5000
https://map.missouristate.edu/location.aspx?id=21