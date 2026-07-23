All Corps 2026

A special historical event—the first of its kind in Springfield—will take place on July 31, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Parkview High School gymnasium when alumnae from all five Scottish drum and bugle corps in Springfield gather to perform. Alums from the Central Kilties, Parkview Lassies, Hillcrest Highlanders, Glendale Scotties, and Kickapoo Bonnies have gathered recently for separate practice sessions for their individual five-minute performances. Many have not played an instrument for decades. The corps at Hillcrest, Glendale, and Kickapoo disbanded years ago, but the pride they share is still very much alive. The two active drum corps, the 2026-27 Central Kilties and the Parkview Lassies will also perform. The Kilties formed in 1926 and celebrated their centennial earlier this year, and the Lassies will celebrate their 1956 founding this year. The current Lassies are hosting this year’s all-corps gathering.

Memorabilia will be displayed from all five drum corps, including the three disbanded ones. This event promises to be a special, sentimental, and entertaining event of interest to the Springfield community, especially for drum corps alumnae and their families.

The event is free and open to the public.