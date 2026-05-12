2026 Parade of Homes

Event Details

Dates: June 5 – 7, 2026

Hours:

Friday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Various homes across the Greater Springfield region. A detailed map of the tour will be available closer to the event.

Tickets: Tickets are $10 per person (Anyone over the age of 2 years old are required to have a ticket)

What is the Parade of Homes?: The Parade of Homes is a self-guided tour of some of the most stunning homes in the area. Each featured home highlights unique architectural designs, cutting-edge technology, energy-efficient features, and personalized touches. Whether you’re planning to build, remodel, or simply looking for inspiration, the Parade offers something for everyone.