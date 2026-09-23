99x returns to support regional artists and Springfield Art Museum

The main attraction of 99x is the work of regional artists, but the event will also include food, drinks, fashion and music.

Kate Francis, from the museum's foundation, explained how the event supports regional artists.

“Each one has their own unique take on the inspiration artwork from the permanent collection,” Francis said. “So this year it is Donald Sultan's Smoke Rings, which are these ethereal photographs, lithographs of smoke rings from, you know, either cigarettes or some other type of thing.”

The museum has collaborated with Deitra Magazine on this annual event for around a decade. Tamara Styler, the magazine's editor-in-chief, noted how the partnership has supported their work.

“When we got asked to do this, we were really part of more of the underground arts scene in Springfield,” Styler said. “But we got really embraced by the Springfield Art Museum since then. They're fans of the magazine, so it's a great mutual creative space, and it's helped expand our readership as well.”

There are two tiers of tickets available for the event. The VIP experience includes a sit-down dinner at 5:30 p.m. catered by Char and Flame. The cocktail ticket grants access to cocktail hour at 7 p.m. and viewing of the art and fashion. DJ Kalani will perform, and there will be a charity raffle and casino.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up according to their take on the disco theme. More information and tickets are available at sgfmuseum.org .