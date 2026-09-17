© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Queen City Chorale will perform a composition about illness and hope

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published September 17, 2026 at 9:26 AM CDT
Queen City Chorale

The partnership between Queen City Chorale and GYN Cancer Alliance will provide an opportunity to discuss women’s health.

Queen City Chorale will perform a concert titled “We Remember Them” at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

The performance will include “The Sacred Veil” by Eric Whitacre. The composition tells the story of a woman who died from ovarian cancer. Her husband based the lyrics primarily on her journal entries.

The chorale partnered with GYN Cancer Alliance to educate choir members about medical terminology and aspects of cancer.

Queen City Chorale Artistic Director Kenny Kabak noted that GYNCA was originally hesitant to assist the choir.

“They helped me to realize there’s so much of a stigma of discussing cancer that happens, as they put it, below the waist,” said Kabak.

Kabak hopes the concert provides a space to discuss women’s health.

“I was really kind of taken aback by their hesitation, but really honored by it as well,” said Kabak. “We’re happy to be a vehicle through music to discuss these conversations that affect so many women and so many people and families, but often are stigmatized and aren’t discussed.”

This is Queen City Chorale’s fifth season. The choir members come from across Missouri, including Kansas City and St. Louis, as well as Northwest Arkansas.

“We are so blessed in Springfield and in the Ozarks with so many great choral ensembles,” said Kabak.

Tickets for the performance are $15 and can be bought at the door or at queencitychorale.org.
Arts and Entertainment
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte