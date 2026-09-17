Queen City Chorale will perform a composition about illness and hope

Queen City Chorale will perform a concert titled “We Remember Them” at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

The performance will include “The Sacred Veil” by Eric Whitacre. The composition tells the story of a woman who died from ovarian cancer. Her husband based the lyrics primarily on her journal entries.

The chorale partnered with GYN Cancer Alliance to educate choir members about medical terminology and aspects of cancer.

Queen City Chorale Artistic Director Kenny Kabak noted that GYNCA was originally hesitant to assist the choir.

“They helped me to realize there’s so much of a stigma of discussing cancer that happens, as they put it, below the waist,” said Kabak.

Kabak hopes the concert provides a space to discuss women’s health.

“I was really kind of taken aback by their hesitation, but really honored by it as well,” said Kabak. “We’re happy to be a vehicle through music to discuss these conversations that affect so many women and so many people and families, but often are stigmatized and aren’t discussed.”

This is Queen City Chorale’s fifth season. The choir members come from across Missouri, including Kansas City and St. Louis, as well as Northwest Arkansas.

“We are so blessed in Springfield and in the Ozarks with so many great choral ensembles,” said Kabak.