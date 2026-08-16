Greene County celebrates Nathanael Greene's birthday

Greene County celebrated the 284th birthday of its namesake during an event in the courthouse Rotunda Friday.

Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon began by reading a history of Revolutionary War general Nathanael Greene.

Michele Skalicky Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon speaks at a celebration of Nathanael Greene's birthday on August 14, 2026, at the Courthouse in Springfield, Mo.

"He gained prominence in the Continental Army when he became quartermaster at Valley Forge. He was instrumental in saving the lives of hundreds of troops during the bitter winter encampment of 1777 and 1778," he read. "Greene was considered the hero of the Southern Campaign for his strategy against the British forces. Greene turned the tide of the Revolutionary War following his masterful command of troops at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse in 1781 as he transformed the American troops into well-disciplined tactical units. They attacked the British at every opportunity while using skirmishes to keep them off balance and unsure of the strength of their enemy."

The Sons of the American Revolution presented flags on the main floor, and the Courthouse Chorale sang from the floor above.

"As we study the lives of people who were undoubtedly imperfect, but who exhibited heroic attributes, we can learn from those good things," said Dixon. "And such is the case with Nathaniel Greene and many of our Patriot founders."

Greene County was established in 1833. It's one of 14 counties in the U.S. named for Nathanael Greene.

