Missouri voters choose contenders for state auditor race in November

Missouri voters have chosen the contenders for Missouri state auditor in the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 3. Republicans elected incumbent state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to face off against Democrat-elected challenger Quentin Wilson and Libertarian candidate Dustin Coffell, who ran unopposed.

In his past year as auditor, Fitzpatrick’s office has prioritized audits on fraudulent and misplaced funds throughout the state. Most recently, he promoted the discovery of $178,000 spent by the Bates County Sheriff on a rodeo, and he’s urging the city of Fairview to pursue legal action against a former mayor who allegedly stole $10,000 from city funds. Fitzpatrick’s website says that if elected, his priorities for a future term would involve similar pursuits, including overseeing school districts, measuring local government performance and monitoring what taxes are funding.

According to Quentin Wilson’s website, if elected to be Missouri’s state auditor, he intends to create an office that would encourage responsible spending among state agencies. He also wants to connect with stakeholders, including teachers and healthcare workers to determine what, to them, would be the best uses for state funds.

Libertarian Dustin Coffell has no official campaign website, but on his Facebook page, he says he wants the lowest taxes possible for Missouri residents.

The general election will take place on Nov 3. Voting begins at 6 a.m. in most counties.