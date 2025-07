Israel strikes Syria's capital Damascus, pledging to defend Druze minorities

Updated July 16, 2025 at 11:58 AM CDT

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military launched airstrikes at Syria's capital of Damascus on Wednesday, saying it was targeting the country's military command.

The strikes damaged the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters. Israel's military said it also hit a military target near the Syrian presidential palace.

Syria's Health Ministry said three people were killed and 34 wounded in the Israeli strikes in Damascus.

Israel said it was intervening to defend the minority Druze sect in southwest Syria, whose community straddles the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Syrian government forces had joined Bedouin militias in clashes with Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian city of Sweida.

Soon after the strikes in Damascus, Syria's Interior Ministry and Druze leaders announced a renewed ceasefire agreement.

Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man walks in front of the heavily damaged Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, following Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

Syria's Defense Ministry had blamed Druze militias in Sweida for violating a previous ceasefire that had been reached Tuesday, saying this caused Syrian government soldiers to return fire. The office of interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa published a statement assuring residents in Sweida that their "rights will always be protected and that we will not allow any party to tamper with their security or stability."

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said the administration condemned the violence in Sweida and called on all parties to de-escalate and negotiate a ceasefire.

Since Islamist militias forced authoritarian Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power last year, the country's new leaders have struggled to consolidate control. Even as Sharaa has repeatedly called for calm, sectarian revenge attacks by primarily Sunni Muslim groups against minorities in the country have been widespread. Hundreds of civilians from the Alawite religious minority — the same sect as the Assad family — have been killed.

The clashes in Sweida followed back and forth kidnappings and attacks between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions, that quickly flared into widespread clashes across villages and towns in the area, that saw neighborhoods shelled and homes set on fire. Syrian government forces who intervened to try to restore calm then clashed with the Druze. Amid communications blackouts to the area, many Druze people outside of Sweida panicked about the fate of their families.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a conflict and rights monitor based in the United Kingdom, said 260 people had been killed in the area as of Wednesday morning, including four children, five women and 138 soldiers and security forces.

During the fighting, Israel launched airstrikes targeting government troops and convoys. In Israel, men from the Druze community are conscripted into the military, with some occupying high ranks in the Israeli army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday night that Israel has "a commitment to preserve the southwestern region of Syria as a demilitarized area on Israel's border" and has "an obligation to safeguard the Druze locals."

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement Wednesday the U.N. chief "condemns Israel's escalatory airstrikes on Suweida, Daraa and in the center of Damascus" as well as reports of the Israeli military's redeployment of forces in Golan Heights.

In the aftermath of the fall of Syria's Assad regime, Israel repeatedly struck military targets in Syria, destroying key military infrastructure. Israel has said it doesn't want Islamist militias close to its borders.

This is a developing story, which may be updated.

