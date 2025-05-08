Who is the new Pope Leo XIV and what is his background?

Updated May 9, 2025 at 3:01 PM CDT

About 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide have a new spiritual leader: Pope Leo XIV.

The election of Robert Francis Prevost, who chose the name Leo XIV, as the 267th leader of the Roman Catholic Church marks two historic firsts. Leo is the first-ever U.S.-born pope to lead the church and the first pope from the Augustinian order.

On Thursday, the new pope appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and delivered a short speech. His opening words were "Peace be with all of you!"

The 69-year-old pontiff added that he wanted his message of peace to "enter your hearts, reach your families and all people, wherever they are." During his address, he spoke in Italian, Spanish and Latin.

The new pope thanked his fellow cardinals for selecting him. He also expressed gratitude to his former diocese in Peru and spoke warmly of Pope Francis, his late predecessor, before ending his remarks with a prayer.

Social media sheds light on the new pope's belief system

Leo is known to share some of the same priorities as Francis, particularly when it comes to the environment and outreach to migrants and the poor, according to The College of Cardinals Report, a resource created by a team of Vatican journalists.

On his X account, Leo has recently posted and reposted content critical of President Trump's immigration approach and of Vice President JD Vance's views on religion.

He also shared messages in support of vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

"We need to hear more from leaders in the Church, to reject racism and seek justice," he said in a 2020 tweet.

Pope Leo's background

The new pope was born in Chicago in 1955, according to Vatican News. His father is of French and Italian descent, while his mother is of Spanish descent.

Leo studied at the Minor Seminary of the Augustinian Fathers. He went on to attend Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where he received a degree in mathematics. He later pursued his theological education at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

Although the new pontiff is American, one of the most significant chapters of his ministry took place in Peru. Prevost served there for roughly two decades. He was appointed as Bishop of Chiclayo in 2014, promoted to archbishop in 2023, and then cardinal in the following year. Over the course of his career, he has also taught canon law, patristics and moral law.

Rev. Robert Hagan, Prior Provincial of the Province of St. Thomas of Villanova, told NPR's All Things Considered that he was a student when he met Pope Leo over dinner. Hagan said that back then he could tell that Leo embodied the core value of Augustinian Fathers — friendship.

"We are speechless," Hagan said. "We really are, we're overjoyed. When he appeared on that balcony it was like seeing a family member step up and we're just so happy. Not just for him but for the world."

