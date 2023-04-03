Greene County Clerk says there are some precinct changes to be aware of for the April 4 General Municipal Election

Voters in several southwest Missouri counties, including Greene, will head to the polls Tuesday, April 4, to cast ballots in the General Municipal Election. Voters will decide school and public safety bond issues and candidates for local offices.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said there are some polling location changes to be aware of.

Voters in the 7-C precinct will vote at Study Alternative Center, 2343 W. Olive in Springfield. He said that is expected to be a permanent change.

Voters in Walnut Grove will cast ballots this election at the Walnut Grove City Hall, 101 S. Washington St.

Voters in those precincts have been mailed notices about the changes.

If you have any questions about where to vote, call the Greene County Clerk’s Office at 417-868-4060.

View sample ballots for Greene County at vote.greenecountymo.gov.

Sample ballots for other counties are available at the local county clerk’s website.

Click here to watch interviews with candidates for Springfield Board of Education and Springfield City Council.