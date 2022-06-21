City Utilities offers customers plans in case of water, electric repairs

City Utilities customers are responsible for service lines on their property. That means if an old water or electric line bites the dust, homeowners can be stuck with a surprise bill--especially if it's not covered by home insurance. CU is offering its customers a new, optional home protection plan to help cover the cost of these repairs.

The utility company says customers could pay $4.49 a month to cover up to $10,000 dollars in certain water service line repairs without a deductible. Customers could also pay the same monthly price to cover up to $5,000 in certain electric line repairs. The subscription is offered through a partnership with the home repair company, HomeServe.

Joel Alexander is a spokesman for CU.

“It is the responsibility of the homeowner to make sure that those, if they’re damaged, are repaired," he told KSMU. "So this is kind of a peace of mind insurance policy, just like any other insurance policy that’s there to help cover the cost of those repairs should something need to be repaired.”

CU says the optional plans come with an emergency hotline that connects homeowners to local repair experts.