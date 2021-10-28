Mercy Springfield: 98% of staff are vaccinated against Covid-19

Mercy Springfield says 98% of its employees are now vaccinated against Covid-19.

Both Mercy and CoxHealth hospital systems require staff to be vaccinated or have an approved exemption. Mercy Springfield says less than 2% of its workforce is currently unvaccinated. The hospital says those who remain unvaccinated will need to wear a mask and be tested regularly for COVID-19.

Mercy announced in July it would require vaccination for all employees by the end of October. CoxHealth announced a similar mandate the following month. Cox spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell says 98.9% of its staff have either been vaccinated or received an exemption ahead of its November 15 deadline.

According to the City of Springfield’s COVID-19 dashboard, 51.8% of Greene County’s population is vaccinated.