Where Students Can Attend A ‘FAFSA Frenzy’ Event In Missouri

This year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA for short, opened up on October 1 to students hoping to attend college next year. A number of schools are hosting events where students can get help filling out the form.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education is sponsoring workshops on high school and college campuses, called “FAFSA Frenzies.” Students who attend a workshop are also eligible to apply for a $500 scholarship.

The FAFSA determines how much federal aid a student can receive for the next academic year. The deadline to submit the FAFSA in Missouri is February 1, but students who fill it out earlier have a higher chance of getting that aid.

A list of locations and dates of FAFSA Frenzies can be found here. More information from the Missouri Department of Higher Education on the FAFSA can be found here.

Signups and further information are available for events in the Springfield area.

