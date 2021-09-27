Elevated Fire Danger Monday In Southwest Missouri

There’s an Elevated Fire Danger today in southwest Missouri, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are expected to be warm, dry and windy with wind gusts up to 24 miles per hour in some areas.

Elevated Fire Danger means that weather and land conditions are favorable for erratic fire spread if a fire starts.

The National Weather Service discourages outdoor burning today except by experienced fire personnel. Avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks. Properly discard cigarettes. Avoid parking on dry grass, and check trailers for dragging chains.