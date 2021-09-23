Thousands Of Greene County Residents Are Overdue For 2nd COVID-19 Shot

More than 11,000 Greene County residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine but are overdue for their second. And the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging people to get fully vaccinated.

According to local public health officials, a study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that the Pfizer vaccine is around 35.5 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the Delta variant after one shot and 88 percent effective after two shots.

Currently, 49.62 percent of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated, and 54.8 percent are partially vaccinated. That compares to the national rate of 64 percent fully vaccinated and 76.5 percent partially vaccinated.

Health department staff members will begin reaching out to residents who are overdue for their second shot.

“In order for Greene County residents to be prepared for the next surge in COVID-19 cases, we must increase our vaccination rates,” said Chief Medical Officer of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Dr. Nancy Yoon in a news release. “Vaccines continue to show significant effectiveness at reducing serious illness, hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19.”

Find out how to get a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.