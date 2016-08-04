How To Get A Bear Off Your Truck? This Garbage Man Found Out

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with more on the automotive exploits of bears. We told you last month of a Colorado bear stuck in a Subaru. Now we can tell you a bear in New Mexico climbed on top of a garbage truck and rode at least 5 miles on top of that green vehicle. Finally, the driver took a suggestion to back up to a tree so the bear could climb down. Now, we do not know the bear's motive for riding the truck. Although, maybe he thought it was an Uber.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

U-bear (ph).

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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