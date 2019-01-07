UPDATE: Missing Springfield Child Found Safe

The Springfield Police Department said eight-year-old Angel O. Gallegos, who had been reported missing, has been located safe and in good health at a nearby residence.

Original Story: According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, SPD is investigating a report of a missing and endangered child. It's asking for the public’s help.

Eight-year-old Angel O. Gallegos was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, at his home in the 1000 block of W. Seminole St.

Gallegos is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Gallegos' whereabouts is asked to call 911.