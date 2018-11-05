New Mercy Clinic to Open in Branson

People in Branson have a new option for healthcare. Mercy held a ribbon cutting last week for the Mercy Branson Multispecialty clinic.

The 53,000 square-foot building at Highways 65 and 248 replaces the family medicine and urgent care clinic that was just down the street and offers expanded services.

The clinic offers family medicine and urgent care along with several specialty services including cardiology, cancer and hematology, imaging services, physical therapy and more.

Until the clinic opened, those receiving care through Mercy had to drive to Springfield for specialty services.

The clinic will offer virtual medicine for patients with multiple chronic conditions. It also has a conference room that can be used by the community.

It opens to patients on Monday, November 5.