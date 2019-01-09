Missing Springfield Boy Found Safe in Jasper County

Springfield Police said a four-year-old Springfield boy who had been reported missing has been found safe.

Matthew Bivens had been reported taken by his noncustodial mother, Rosemary Bivens, on January 3. Police said they feared for the boy's well being because his mother was homeless, had a history of drug use and no adequate means of caring for her son. Matthew's father, Michael Nutt, has sole physical custody.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, this morning at 7:45 Matthew and Rosemary Bivens were located at a Greyhound Bus Station in Joplin. Joplin and Duenweg Police officers responded to the station after being alerted by employees of Greyhound.

Matthew was reported to be in good health but was being looked over by medical professionals as a precaution. He was taken into custody by the Department of Social Services and was expected to be released to his father.

Rosemary Bivens was taken into custody without incident, according to SPD, and will be placed on a $10,000 bond on a warrant out of Greene County.