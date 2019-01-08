Greene County Public Administrator Resigns

The Greene County Public Administrator has resigned. Lee Ann Walker submitted her letter of resignation Monday, effective at the close of the business day.

Walker, who took office January 1, 2017, cited health reasons for her decision. In her letter she said she felt the position was a “special calling,” but due to “severe, long term physical illness” she had to step down.

The office of the public administrator acts as the guardian or conservator for mentally disabled people, a personal representative of deceased estates and conservator of minor estates, according to a news release sent out by Greene County. The current case load of the Greene County Administrator is approximately 600 wards.

The Greene County Commission met in an emergency session Monday afternoon and appointed retired Greene County Public Administrator David Yancey as interim public administrator until Governor Mike Parson fills the position by appointment.