Saturday, June 24, 6-9 PM

Mother's Brewing Company

KSMU to Celebrate Local Tiny Desk Contest Participants

Ozarks Public Radio is hosting the Tiny Desk Contest Showcase to feature local musicians who participated in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. KSMU’s Tiny Desk Contest Showcase will take place at Mother's Brewing Company on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 6-9 PM.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature performances by Justin Larkin, Seth Darby, and Terrible Terrence.

“KSMU is committed to sharing local music with our community,” said Jessica Balisle, host of KSMU’s live music show Studio Live. “We are lucky to have a rich music scene in the Ozarks and we’re excited to showcase local talent in the Tiny Desk Contest. It’s a great opportunity for musicians to be recognized locally and nationally.”

About NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

Since its inception in 2014, the Tiny Desk Contest has amassed nearly 35,000 entries from thousands of musicians across the country. Though there can only be one yearly grand prize winner, submitting artists benefit from joining the Tiny Desk Contest community — whether they're featured on NPR Music's All Songs Considered blog, in a Tiny Desk supercut video, on NPR's newsmagazines, in the Tiny Desk Contest newsletter, or at one of the stops on the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

"The Tiny Desk has become a bucket-list destination for musicians all over the world," said Bob Boilen, creator of the Tiny Desk series. "The Tiny Desk Contest gives some great unknown talent the chance to fulfill their dream and change the course of their life."

About Tiny Desk Concerts

Since the launch of the Tiny Desk concert series in 2008, more than 900 performances have been recorded at the Tiny Desk — Bob Boilen's festive workspace at NPR headquarters — which is adorned with years of music mementos and memorabilia. Tiny Desk concerts attract more than 7.5 million online viewers each month and continues to unify a passionate community around the love of music discovery.

About NPR Music

For more than a decade, NPR Music's robust music journalism and award-winning original video programming has delighted millions of music fans from all genres. NPR Music collaborates with NPR's news magazines, public radio Member stations and the passionate listener community to celebrate exceptional music and discover emerging artists. Visit NPRMusic.org to find the complete Tiny Desk concert series, music feature stories, extensive archives of performances, interviews and music reviews.

