Governor Mike Parson signed legislation into law Friday in Springfield concerning emergency medical services and 911 emergency communication services.Many…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Zim Schwartze, director of Emergency Communications.Schwartze expands upon the…
Last month’s flooding combined with the recent wintry mix that blanketed southwest Missouri have resulted in a spike in 911 calls over the past several…
The Springfield-Greene County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications department said total calls last year exceeded 490,000, about 80 percent of which came from…