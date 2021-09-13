-
Blood given at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is now being tested for the Zika virus. All blood collection organizations in the U.S. are now…
After identifying 20 mosquito species a team of researchers determined the Aedes aegypti, the species linked to the Zika virus, are a low threat to…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is warning of an unprecedented low level of blood for this time of year, in part because of deferrals for donors…
Two more cases of Zika virus have been confirmed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Both were women, and one is pregnant. They had…
Talks of the Zika Virus continue to grow, with the World Health Organization declaring it a "public health emergency of international concern.” But what…