Weekend Outlook July 29-31

The Library Station invites families with children 36 months and younger to Racing to Read Tiny Tots Storytime Friday morning (7/29) at 10.

The Ozark Empire Fair runs through August 6 in Springfield with food, exhibits, carnival games, live music and more.

Racing to Read Storytime, for kids six and younger, will be held Friday morning (7/29) at 11:15 at the Library Station.

Downtown Underground Walking Tours are currently being offered every day in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Learn the history and folklore of the city.

The Buffalo National River will host Exploring the Buffalo River: A Riverside Scavenger Hunt Friday night (7/29) from 5 to 6 at the Buffalo Point Launch parking lot.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Friday (7/29) at 5 p.m., Saturday (7/30) at 1 and 3:45 p.m. and Sunday (7/31) at 2.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Fire of Love,” Friday night (7/29) at 5:30 and 7:30, Saturday (7/30) at 1:30, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (7/31) at 2:30 and 4:30.

The exhibit, “Local Color: Reflections of Joplin,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. The exhibit features interpretations of historic architecture, famous Joplin natives and the lead and zinc mining that made Joplin a boomtown. An opening reception will be held Friday night (7/29) from 5:30 to 7:30.

The exhibit, “Rob Mango: Civilization, Surrealism & Humanity,” will be at the Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin through October 29. An opening exhibit will be held Friday night (7/29) from 5:30 to 7:30.

The West Plains Senior Citizens Center will host Family Movie Night Friday night (7/29) at 6. For more information, call 417-256-4055.

Teen Night, for kids in grades 6-12, will start Friday night (7/29) at 6 at the Library Station.

The GLO Center, 518 E. Commercial in Springfield, will host Game Night Friday night (7/29) from 6 to 9.

The Avenue Theatre in West Plains will present “Fantastic Mr. Fox” Friday night (7/29) at 7 and Saturday afternoon (7/30) at 3.

The Branson Regional Arts Council presents “Something Rotten!” through August 7 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.

The Springfield Cardinals will host Frisco Friday and Saturday night (7/29-7/30) at 7:05 and Sunday night (7/31) at 6:35 at Hammons Field.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Songs for a New World,” Friday night (7/29) at the Reynolds Auditorium, 237 S. Florence. It’s the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. A cash bar will be available.

The Gillioz Theatre will show the film, “Mamma Mia,” Friday night (7/29) at 7:30. Tickets are $10.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” part of the Friday Flix Series, Friday night (7/29) at 8.

The Moxie Cinema will show the film, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes on,” Friday night (7/29) at 8, Saturday (7/30) at 3:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday (7/31) at 5 p.m.

The Buffalo National River will present the program, Journey through the History of Rush: Zinc Ore or Bust, Friday night (7/29) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater. Learn about the mining town of Rush.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton will host a stargazing program Friday night (7/29) at 9:30 at the Post Office Shelter.

Help Give Hope will hold a garage sale Saturday (7/30) from 7 to 11 a.m. at 2809 N. Cedarbrook in Springfield.

The Battlefield Fire Protection District will offer the Babysitter CPR/First Aid Course Saturday (7/30) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. D

Joplin’s Annual Downtown Sidewalk Sale will be held Saturday (7/30) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street. The event will feature local shopping, food, live music, a bounce house and more.

Springfield Public Schools will host the Back to School Bash Saturday (7/30) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. The event is a chance for families to get resources and information, backpacks, hygiene kits, groceries, immunizations and more. There will also be games, bounce houses and hands-on STEM activities.

Kids two to seven-years-old are invited to Camping Day Saturday morning (7/30) from 10 to noon at the Library Center. The program will include activities and crafts about camping.

Adults will make an acrylic pour ocean-themed art piece at a program Saturday morning (7/30) at 10 at the Ozark Community Branch Library.

The Springfield Art Museum will hold a Slow Viewing as part of the exhibit, “Humanities Vol. 1,” Saturday morning (7/30) at 10:30. Slow viewing helps people develop their skills of interpretation, observation and discussing art. Registration is required.

The American Indian Center of Springfield will offer a beaded keychain class Saturday (7/30) at noon at the Drew Lewis Foundation at The Fairbanks. Registration is required.

George Washington Carver National Monument will present the program, Struggle for Education, Saturday and Sunday (7/30-7/31) at 1. Learn about the challenges Carver faced in his pursuit of a formal education.

Adults are invited to Wild Things of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon (7/30) at 4 at the Library Center. Dr. Brooks Blevins, professor of Ozarks Studies at MSU, will talk about mythology of the Ozarks. thelibrary.org/programs/programs.cfm

The Dirt 66 Grand Opening will be held Saturday night (7/30) from 5 to 10 at Fellows Lake. The event celebrates the opening of the mountain bike trail.

Burgers & Banjos will be held Saturday (7/30) at 5 p.m. at the HOBA Park in West Plains. For more information, call 417-293-9721.

The Yellow House in West Plains presents their annual End of July Fundraiser Saturday (7/30) at 5 featuring live music by King Size, a bluegrass band from Springfield, and singer/songwriter Kim Kutina, food, a silent auction of arts and crafts, open mic and more.

The Avenue Theatre in West Plains will show the film, “Aloha Samurai II: The Second Slice,” Saturday night (7/30) at 7.

See the movie, “Hook,” Saturday night (7/30) at 7 at the Ozark Community Center. Take blankets and lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.

The Buffalo National River will present the program, Bats of the Buffalo, Saturday night (7/30) at 8:30 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater.

Take a morning hike at the Buffalo National River with a park ranger as your guide Sunday morning (7/31) at 9. Meet at the Overlook Trailhead parking lot.

The Show Me Poetry Slam will be held Sunday night (7/31) at 7:30 at Nathan P. Murphy’s in downtown Springfield.

The Ozark Heritage Exhibit, featuring the L.L. Broadfoot Collection, is at the Harlin Museum in West Plains through Sunday (7/31).

The exhibit, “Humanities, Vol. 1,” will be at the Springfield Art Museum July 23 through November 13.

“Judith Fowler: A Retrospective Exhibition” will be at Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery through August 5. View drawings and prints from the archives of work by Fowler, who is an MSU professor emeritus.

The exhibit, “Mapping Awareness: Social Objects and Detritus,” is at Missouri State University’s Carolla Arts Exhibition Center through August 5. It explores the cartographical nature of marking cultural detritus with social objects and features work by Catherine Reinhart and Giovanni Valderas.

The Heirloom Seed Library is available at the Library Station, Midtown Carnegie Branch and Schweitzer Brentwood Branch through November 1. You can borrow a variety of vegetable, herbs, flowers and native heirloom seeds. At the end of the season, save your seeds and return them to the seed library for others to use.

The Discovery Center of Springfield presents the NASA traveling exhibit, “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds,” through September 30.

The Railroad Historical Museum at Grant Beach Park is open for the season through October 29th each Saturday from 2 to 4.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board outdoor pools are open for the season. Admission is $4 for kids three to 17-years-old as well as seniors and $5 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m.

The Roston Native Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park is open for the season daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springfield Art Museum is hosting “Watercolor USA” through August 28.

The exhibit, “What Do You See?” by Lori Marble is at the Joplin Public Library through August 31. The artist reimagines children’s books as abstract paintings.

